Aug. 8 was distribution day at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake for school supplies. Now 325 students have their supplies and are ready for the school year. Donations made the give-away possible. “Our hearts are full of appreciation for all of you who helped make this possible!,” say organizers. “Also a huge thank you to the Storm Lake Police Department for their assistance!” From left: Terry Brashears, Jean Bellinghausen, Sarah Low, Bill Baughman and Priscilla Robinson.

