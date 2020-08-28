Robyn Richter

Robyn G. Richter, 70, of Newell passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 20, 2020 after her yearlong battle with cancer.

Memorial services were held Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be at a later date in Newell Cemetery.

Robyn was born on June 21, 1950 in Madera, Calif. to Warren “Bob” and Betty Jo (Vickers) Ocheltree.

On Aug. 31, 1968, Robyn was united in marriage to John Richter at United Church of Christ in rural Newell. Together, they were blessed with three children: Kelly, Adam and Kayla. John and Robyn were dedicated to farming from 1974 until retirement in 2007.

Robyn enjoyed fishing and golfing. She even got a hole in one last year and told anyone who would listen. Following retirement, Robyn spent her winters in Florida and loved the warm weather. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Kelly (Scott) Bundt of Sac City; Adam (Ashley) Richter of South Sioux City, Neb.; Kayla (Matt) McCarthy of Newell; grandchildren: Matt (fiancé, Bess) Halverson of Tucson, Ariz.; Kelsey (Jordan) Bieret of Wall Lake; Halee Villhauer-Bundt of Lake City; Abbey Mason of Sac City; Emma Villhauer-Bundt of Lake City; Beau VanEldik of Sioux City; Ava McCarthy of Newell; Alivia McCarthy of Newell; Amelia McCarthy of Newell; Max Richter of South Sioux City, Neb.; Jack McCarthy of Newell; Finley Richter of South Sioux City, Neb.; great-grandchildren: Bentley Bieret of Wall Lake; Kaysyn Villhauer of Lake City; and a great-granddaughter due in December; sisters: Karyn (Phil) Stokes of Spencer; Staci (Matthew) Ocheltree-Jordan of Williamsburg; brother Vance (Diana) Ocheltree of Bakersfield, Calif.; nieces; nephews; extended family and many friends.

Robyn was preceded in death by her husband John in 2011; and her parents Warren and Betty Jo Ocheltree.