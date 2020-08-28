More tomatoes and apples

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

After whining a few weeks ago about my anemic tomatoes and apples, Ed O’Toole was kind enough to send me a picture of his bountiful garden crop. He and Kathy live just a block away on Irving Street.

I’ve noticed during my daily walks along Lakeshore Drive, just down Irving Street from O’Tooles, a display of colorful vegetables in front of Bethany Larson and David Walker’s house, who are offering them free for the taking. That block must be fertile.

Tony Bedel told me he has three apple trees full of fruit northeast of Storm Lake.

I don’t know what I am doing wrong, but it’s obvious I don’t have a green thumb. We love Cayuga Street, but maybe I need to move my garden to Irving Street, the Garden Spot of Storm Lake.

Ed and Kathy O’Toole sent these photos of their tomatoes and apples from Irving Street.

Free produce along Lakeshore Drive!

I TRIED TO WATCH the Republican convention this week — I really did — but I had to turn away from all the hellfire and brimstone. I’d like a little hope.

THIS IS SET to be the hottest year on record. So far this year we have had 35 days when the temperature has been 90 or higher, and we’re not even through August. The previous record was 32 days in a year, which has happened several times.

I DON’T UNDERSTAND the reluctance of many people to wear face masks, saying it’s an infringement of their rights. We wear seatbelts in cars, life jackets on boats and helmets riding bikes. We wear parachutes when jumping out of airplanes. We don’t argue with convenience stores with signs that say, “No Shirt, No Shoes, No Service.” We don’t complain about laws that require us to wear clothes. Using protective gear is just common sense.

THE AURELIA STAR will be published for the first time next week by The Storm Lake Times. The Times took over the Star from Mid-American Publishing, an Iowa-based newspaper chain headquartered in New Hampton. The Star began after the Aurelia Sentinel ended publication about 25 years ago.

The Times has been covering Aurelia and Alta forever, so it’s a great fit for us and Aurelia, and will result in keeping newspapers alive in our area. Towns that lose their newspapers lose their identities.

Thanks for reading.