Merle Oxley
Merle Oxley, 85, of Sac City, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, at Loring Hospital in Sac City.
A Visitation to celebrate Merle’s life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City with a Prayer Service to begin at 6:45 p.m. Burial will take place at Iowa Veteran’s Cemetery in Van Meter.
