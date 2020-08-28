Iowa environmental advocates take aim at Trump vehicle standards

Published Friday, August 28, 2020
By Perry Beeman | Iowa Capital Dispatch |
Iowa Democratic legislators and representatives of environmental organizations on Thursday said the Trump administration’s rollback of “clean car” regulations would cost lives and money.
“The administration’s reckless rollback would strip all states of their authority, established under the Clean Air Act, to control vehicle pollution to protect the health of their residents,” said Katie Rock, a Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District commissioner.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.