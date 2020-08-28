EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Gov. Kim Reynolds said in her address to the Republican National Convention on Tuesday that President Trump “had our back” after that derecho flattened 14 million acres of crops and devastated Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. In fact, Trump flew into the Cedar Rapids airport for an hour — eight days after the storm. Trump approved homeowner and business relief assistance for just one out of 27 counties that Reynolds had requested. Trump was quick to call federal forces to Portland, but it took five days for Reynolds to get the Iowa National Guard to Iowa’s second-largest city.

Had our backs. Good grief.

One more time, let’s review the record:

Iowa workers have lost ground since 2016, according to statistics compiled by Iowa State University economist Dave Swenson. In 2016 Iowa workers earned 83.8% of the national average wage, but that dropped to 82.2% by 2019. The stock market might be okay, but it achieved those gains by John Deere laying off workers in Davenport and Waterloo last year and this spring.

Trump started trade wars with China, Mexico and Canada that permanently shrunk export markets for Iowa farmers and manufacturers. He has dealt a near-death blow to the renewable fuels industry (which already had developed a bad cough), and during his visit to Cedar Rapids promised yet again that he would rescue the ethanol industry. We wait. We also wait for that record Chinese purchase of US soybeans that Trump kept talking about. Corn is worth less than $3 a bushel.

Trump has terrorized immigrants, separated their families, and smeared them as worthless criminals. But immigration is the only way for a rural community like Storm Lake or Denison to grow.

Climate change is driving a severe drought that will do even more damage than the derecho. Trump calls it a hoax. He assails wind energy at every opportunity, and Iowa is the Number Two wind state (behind Texas, which might be in play this November). The speakers at the convention want us to think that the Green New Deal will send us back to the Dark Ages. California burns. Kansas is parched. West central Iowa farmers have a pit in their stomachs. Farmers clearly understand the climate forces that are changing their lives. They would like to become more resilient to extreme weather, but the last farm bill shepherded by Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue cut those efforts in half.

The USDA will write big crop insurance checks to cover the loss from wind and drought. Trump will have no say about that. Most of the property damage will be covered by private insurance. It has nothing to do with Trump. Folks in Cedar Rapids and Iowa City will remember that when they needed the Guard, when they needed the President and governor, none of them were there. Nobody had their backs. Reynolds is right about this much: She said that Iowans are neighbors first, and that they take care of each other. They did just that following the storm. We would expect that the state and federal governments would have responded sooner than the Republican National Convention.

A Star for Aurelia

We were delighted to report on Wednesday that The Storm Lake Times has assumed ownership of the Aurelia Star from Mid-America Publishing of Hampton. We are grateful that our friends thought of us, and we are grateful to serve Aurelia in an even deeper way by making sure that community maintains its own weekly newspaper.

Aurelia is an unusually strong rural community thanks to its deep German heritage and roots in progressive agriculture. It has been a core part of our coverage since we launched 30 years ago. We are convinced that we can grow the newspaper to make the community even stronger. Because, we believe that journalism is essential to any community. We encourage you to send us your Aurelia news. Email us. Visit our website at aureliastar.com. Call Jake Kurtz at 712-229-9779 with your news and advertising inquiries. We want your wedding and engagement photos, your birthday pictures, and your club news. We ask for your subscription support — that’s what keeps community newspapers alive. We value your comments. We are here to serve the Alta-Aurelia School District every week even better than before. Please help us. Thanks.