Goodman arrested

A Storm Lake man who was charged with attempted murder was arrested in Spencer after an encounter over a stolen vehicle. At 12:27 a.m. Sunday, Spencer police stopped a vehicle. Police deployed a taser after Dalton Goodman took off running. He was charged with theft of a vehicle and possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

