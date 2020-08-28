Friday night football scores
Storm Lake quarterback David Soto gets hit by West Lyon's Dawson Ripperda, causing a fumble in the first quarter of Friday night's season opener at Tornado Field. (TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP)
West Lyon 53, Storm Lake 12
Newell-Fonda 54, Harris-Lake Park 7
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 54, Alta-Aurelia 7
Sioux Central 27, South O’Brien 7
OA-BCIG 42, Ridge View 0
Week 2 schedule
Storm Lake @ Humboldt
Newell-Fonda @ River Valley
Sioux Central @ East Sac County
Alta-Aurelia vs. Lawton-Bronson
Ridge View @ Cherokee
