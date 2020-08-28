Friday night football scores

Published Friday, August 28, 2020

Storm Lake quarterback David Soto gets hit by West Lyon's Dawson Ripperda, causing a fumble in the first quarter of Friday night's season opener at Tornado Field. (TIMES photo by JAMIE KNAPP)

West Lyon 53, Storm Lake 12

Newell-Fonda 54, Harris-Lake Park 7

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock 54, Alta-Aurelia 7

Sioux Central 27, South O’Brien 7

OA-BCIG 42, Ridge View 0

 

Week 2 schedule

Storm Lake @ Humboldt

Newell-Fonda @ River Valley

Sioux Central @ East Sac County

Alta-Aurelia vs. Lawton-Bronson

Ridge View @ Cherokee

Articles Section: