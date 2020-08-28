Biden or Trump

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It is time to decide who will be our president for the next four years. This is my opinion describing some of the people or groups that support each candidate and the policies they have. If you are offended by my conservative point of view, you are free to disagree.

Joe Biden: Socialists, Black Lives Matter, Antifa, open border advocates. Deep State swampers, flag burners, Hollywood leftists, Democrat leaders in cities refusing to enforce the law, opponents of gun rights. RINOS (Republicans in name only), educators teaching kids to hate the USA. News people that are totally against Trump, Chinese communists, taxpayer-funded abortion, socialized medical care, social media companies that censor conservative voices.

President Trump: Blue collar working men and women that keep America running, military veterans and their families, law enforcement, firefighters, flag flyers, right to bear arms, pro life, pro school choice, liberty lovers, belief of rights given by God, not government, secure borders, fight human trafficking, end sanctuary city laws, support legal immigration, recognize China as an adversary.

To be sure, I support President Trump. I love that he is a builder, not a career politician like Biden. I have no doubt he loves this country passionately. Looking forward to the Trump boat rally this Sunday at 1 p.m. on Storm Lake.

HARLAN GRAU

Newell