Arne Axelson
Arne E. Axelson, 80, of Alta died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at his home.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 10:30 a.m. at Summit Evangelical Free Church in Alta. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake with full military honors by the Alta VFW. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 2, from 4-7 p.m. at the church with the family present from 5-7 p.m. with social distancing encouraged and masks optional. Sliefert Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.
