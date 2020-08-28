Alta flag raising – sans students

Members of VFW Post 6172 gathered Wednesday morning at the high school football field in Alta for a ceremonial flag raising that was streamed for elementary school students. Raising the flag was Auxiliary President Cathy Fisher. She is flanked (from left) by Darwin McConkey, Post Commander Dan Young, Tom French, Ernie Glienke and Don Fisher. In a normal year the whole student body would be gathered around the flagpole. TIMES photo by Jake Kurtz

