Reynolds closes bars in six counties, citing virus spread from college-age adults

Published Thursday, August 27, 2020
BY KATHIE OBRADOVICH | Iowa Capital Dispatch |
Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered bars, taverns, wineries, breweries, distilleries and night clubs to close in six Iowa counties as of Thursday evening, citing “a notable increase in virus activity” linked to young adults who have been socializing without social distancing.
Bars in Black Hawk, Dallas, Johnson, Linn, Polk and Story counties will have to close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday until Sept. 20. Restaurants in those counties may remain open but will have to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.
