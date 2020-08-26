Turning 50



Does anyone have a copy of this pamphlet put out in 1992 to lend to us at The Storm Lake Times? We are putting together a tribute to mark Lake Creek’s 50th anniversary. We are interested in all of your recollections and anecdotes about Lake Creek through the years. Contact jake@stormlake.com or call us at 732-4991.

