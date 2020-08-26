Tripwire in Fonda

Tripwire, an energetic, multi-genre band based in the upper midwest, will perform live at Fonda Golf Course on Sunday, Sept. 6 from 9 p.m.-1 a.m. Puff’s of Storm Lake is co-sponsoring the event. Admission is $20 with $5 of every ticket sold going to Fonda Fire Department, Fonda Ambulance, Fonda Library, and a Newell-Fonda Senior Scholarship. No one under 21 admitted. Bring ID and your own chair. Wear your Puff’s or Fonda Golf Course t-shirt and get a dollar off your first beverage.

