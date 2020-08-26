Suicide prevention group forms

Meet the leadership team of Buena Vista County Suicide Prevention coalition. They and nearly 20 others gathered (some virtually) at St. Mark Lutheran Church last Thursday evening for a meeting to address the problem of suicide locally. The leaders have wanted to launch their project since February, but have been delayed due to COVID-19. The committee involves individuals representing schools, law enforcement, Buena Vista University, veterans, health care, The Bridge and more.

