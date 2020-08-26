Sharen Peters
Sharen K. Peters, 76, of Storm Lake died Aug. 25, 2020 at her home.
Funeral services will take place Saturday, Aug. 29, at 10 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place Friday, Aug. 28, from 5-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
