School returns amid an Iowa flattened by catastrophe

And they are selling this snake oil at the Republican convention

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

The throb of cicadas and angle of the sun in an August evening conjure school starting, never an altogether happy feeling for one who despised he classroom but of a particular dread this year.

The bars were packed over the weekend in Iowa City. The Storm Lake liquor stores did a brisk business as Beavers returned to their fall dens. Storm Lake is not Iowa City, but college kids are college kids.

We brace for how this will all work out. If North Carolina and Notre Dame can’t manage it, how do Iowa State and Iowa Central? Buena Vista may be small enough with plenty of dorm space, and you can sort of watch the students. They all seem to be wearing masks by day, at least. It might work.

This Wednesday morning bright shiny faces, I hope concealed by masks, will show up to their pods of 15 students each in the Storm Lake public school system. High school students will take classes spread around town in places like the Baptist and Methodist churches. Football practice is underway. I can hear the sounds of a marching band, everyone six feet apart blowing out of those trumpets?

Again, situations are unique. St. Mary’s can probably pull this thing off. So can Newell-Fonda, I suppose. Alta-Aurelia’s new superintendent is cautiously confident. Storm Lake? That will be a challenge. Some school staffers already formed a betting pool to guess the date when classes go all-virtual. Each student gets a Chromebook …

Already, Carroll has hit the 15% threshold for positive tests over the past two weeks, endangering its schedule.

In Iowa, we have a haphazard testing regime that does not report results accurately or on a timely basis. Meatpacking companies are testing their own employees selectively, so we really don’t know what the rate of infection is in Storm Lake. Students will be monitored for symptoms, but will not be tested routinely for the virus. Masks are recommended but not required for students, which endangers staff and by extension the community. Kids can wear masks at Walmart but not school.

For this, Gov. Kim Reynolds was invited to speak Tuesday at the Republican National Convention. She has done a mind-meld with President Trump. She was so busy planning it that she failed to muster the National Guard for five days after a freak wall of wind destroyed Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. That’s one reason her approval rating is dropping like a stone, almost as fast as Sen. Joni Ernst’s popularity for standing with the President through thick and thin as he obliterated the ethanol industry and destroyed trade. The national Republican Party is putting their incompetence on display in hopes of winning back the suburban women’s vote. That train left the station months ago.

We are jamming kids into school indiscriminately. Fourteen teacher aides quit their jobs in Storm Lake last week because of it. Teacher aides are like nurses to a hospital — they aren’t doctors but the hospital doesn’t run without nurses.

Grandmas at home who watch the kids after school are nervous. So are administrators. They express optimism, but like everyone else have no idea what actually will happen. Will we just have to shut down as soon as we get started?

This is what people are thinking about as we head into a November election. They are not necessarily watching the political conventions and what homage Reynolds or Ernst might pay (and even many of the most ardent missed the Democratic speeches last week). They are plucking branches off crumpled machine sheds, they are without electricity, they are assessing a corn crop under drought if not flattened that’s worth less than $3 a bushel — half the price when Barack Obama was President. How do you explain that away?

Nowadays, you can’t believe what the governor says about Covid. State authorities knew in July that they were disseminating faulty data about positive cases but spread it anyhow. The only sure way to know what is happening is to watch hospital admissions and deaths. It appears we are at a plateau, with one or two reported cases per day in Buena Vista County. But those numbers might be completely wrong. In a couple weeks we will know how this school experiment works out. If it is a flop, as is probable based on the way this virus behaves, that should come home to roost where it belongs — at the feet of Trump, Reynolds and Ernst. They shoved them into the packing houses — “Slow down the testing!” Trump declared — regardless of circumstance, they opened the bars for Iowa City and Ames, and they herded our children into school where vulnerable teachers awaited them. A man in Schaller last week took down his Trump flags. Just in time.