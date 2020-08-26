Saving the marina

EDITORIALS

BY ART CULLEN

Business deals can have a way of turning, like in politics or many other things in life, that are unpredictable. The Storm Lake Marina may have a more prosperous future ahead, but it certainly looks complicated. The city council has agreed to fix the docks at the marina, long neglected and in disrepair, as the marina operator has pleaded. But the city will take the rental revenue from the slips, which makes the operator of Buoy’s uncertain whether the business can float.

This marina, for a host of reasons, has never quite made it. The Iowa Department of Natural Resources built it anew in hopes of creating the traffic and revenue that it should have, but did not commit to a capital improvement plan to keep it in good shape. The City of Storm Lake has assumed that responsibility through a poorly drafted agreement with the state by a previous city manager.

Dock and facility capital maintenance costs should be borne by the state. It collects the fuel tax revenue when those boats pull up. Or, the state should at least share in capital costs since the city gets nothing and Buoy’s has had a hard time finding its sea legs and trying to build a long-term business.

We need to recreate the partnership that the state, city and county once had that saw dredging through, heightened IDNR’s visibility and image in the community, and sought to build economic opportunities based on natural resource attractions. There is no question that the marina has helped to increase boat traffic and state revenues. There is no doubt that an improved marina has been an overall benefit to the community. And, we believe that Buoy’s, if it can catch a break on the lease terms and pandemic disaster (made worse by the governor), we can finally turn that marina into an attraction with food, beverages and reasonably priced marine services. That has always been the goal that never has been reached since the marina opened more than a half-century ago.

The long and short of it is this:

Buoy’s is the best bet for a marina operator yet. If we just want a boat mechanic who can’t make a living, go back to the old way of doing things. If you want to get a party started, sit down and figure out how to make it work among the state, city and Buoy’s. That absolutely will require state commitment that we have not seen lately. That’s ultimately what it will take to salvage what has been built.

Postal ploy backfiring

The erosion of the US Postal Service did not start with President Trump, but he certainly accelerated it. The business model was turned upside down by email, of course, but it was beginning to show promise as it turned more to package delivery. In rural areas, which depend on the postal service most, we have witnessed office closings, route consolidations and personnel cuts for many years. Of course, this newspaper depends on reliable postal delivery, and we are grateful for the service we receive in Storm Lake. So, in part we are thankful that in trying to finally destroy the postal service, the Trump Administration has riled up America about the USPS.

Trump is trying to favor USPS package competitors UPS and FedEx by imposing arbitrarily higher rates on the postal service, and slowing down service to make it uncompetitive. The postal service has been saddled with pension obligations like nobody else that the government should address since it created the problem. Trump is trying to exploit it to ruin the postal service once and for all.

He is campaigning against mailed ballots to get his base sympathetic to cuts in postal delivery. Trump himself votes by mail. So ballots are not his real game. USPS keeps FedEx and UPS honest. It keeps their rates in check. It is an important safety valve. If Trump succeeds, the field is open to the private-sector carriers to set package rates wherever they would like (just as Facebook and Google now control the digital media landscape). First, you destroy the postal workers union. Then you destroy the Teamsters, who work for FedEx and UPS. That’s how it works. It is not about election security. It is about busting workers, setting up captive markets (just like in livestock), and delivering for your friends. If you can rig an election in the process, all the better. But the election rigging is not where this started. It was launched years ago to bust the postal workers union and shove all that business to private shippers who have no rate limits. Thanks to Trump, America is about to save the postal service.