These three Ridge View softball players received recognition from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association by being selected to its all-state teams in Class 2A. Pictured from left to right are: Addison Schmidt (honorable mention), Katie Pickhinke (honorable mention) and Emma Vohs (third team).

