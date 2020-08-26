J.D. Scholten hosting SL parking lot rally
U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron, and Democrat J.D. Scholton of Sioux City during a previous meeting. (Times photo by TOM CULLEN)
Democratic congressional candidate J.D. Scholten will host a parking lot rally on Thursday in Storm Lake.
The gathering will take place at Frank Starr Park at 7 p.m. Scholten’s campaign said volunteers will have face masks on and direct parking beginning at 6:15 p.m.
Attendees are required to stay in their vehicles and will be able to hear Scholten’s speech broadcast over an FM radio frequency. The rally will also be live-streamed at Facebook.com/Scholten4Iowa.
Scholten is running for the 4th District seat occupied by U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron. His challenger is state Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull.
