J.D. Scholten hosting SL parking lot rally

Democratic congressional candidate J.D. Scholten will host a parking lot rally on Thursday in Storm Lake.

The gathering will take place at Frank Starr Park at 7 p.m. Scholten’s campaign said volunteers will have face masks on and direct parking beginning at 6:15 p.m.

Attendees are required to stay in their vehicles and will be able to hear Scholten’s speech broadcast over an FM radio frequency. The rally will also be live-streamed at Facebook.com/Scholten4Iowa.

Scholten is running for the 4th District seat occupied by U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Kiron. His challenger is state Sen. Randy Feenstra, R-Hull.