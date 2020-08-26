Iris Halverson

Iris Kathryn Halverson entered into Eternal Life with her Savior Jesus Christ in Heaven on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer.

Private funeral services were held Monday, Aug. 24, at United Methodist Church in Alta. Public graveside service was held Monday, Aug. 24, in Barnes Township Cemetery in Linn Grove. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be directed to St. Luke’s Lutheran Home Activity Fund; Alta United Methodist Church; or a charity of your choice. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta was in charge of the arrangements.

Iris Kathryn Halverson was born on Oct. 26, 1922, at her grandparent’s home near Early, to Frank and Dora (Toomer) LaGrange. She graduated from Nemaha High School and went on to Buena Vista College to get her teaching certificate. After teaching for four years near New Hartford and Early, she met and married the love of her life, Phillip Halverson. They were married on May 31, 1946, and lived north of Alta on his parent’s farm. This union was blessed with three children: Ann Rosalie, Frank Theodore and David Phillip. Iris stayed home to raise her family until 1960, when she began teaching in Alta.

For 25 years, she was the patient and beloved kindergarten teacher who taught children their ABC’s, the “Peter, Peter, Penguin” song and how to be kind. In 1978, she and Phillip moved to their home on Main Street in Alta.

Tragically, Phillip was killed in a truck accident in 1979.

Iris was a true servant of Christ. She was always active in Alta Methodist Church where she volunteered at almost every event and rarely missed a church service. Even when she was in her 90s, she would drive people to church who needed rides. She delivered thousands of Meals on Wheels, brought rolls or cookies for those who were sick, and volunteered at the Lord’s Cupboard and Buena Vista Hospital Coffee Shop.

She was an active member of a variety of organizations: UMW, Women’s Circle, Alta Methodist Church Choir, Delta Kappa, PEO, Alta Horizons and Buena Vista College Alumni Board.

Iris loved nature and kept her flower gardens, which always contained her namesake iris, immaculate.

She was a great supporter of Alta School. When her children and grandchildren attended there, she never missed an event, and even after they had graduated, you still found her there supporting the kids. She was an amazing baker and was always baking something to share with others. Her cinnamon rolls were treasured treats. She loved to read and made time for reading and devotions daily. Iris was also an active letter writer who regularly corresponded with her friends and family across the globe, and she treasured the letters she received in return. Iris enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She visited family all over the country and loved to go to coffee with her closest friends.

Preceding her in death are her husband Phil; her son Dave; son-in-law James Stimson; her great-granddaughter Madeline Stimson; sister Frances Blackman; and brother and sisters-in-law: Bernard Blackman; Harold and Lucille Halverson; and Edith and Virgil Wittmer.

Grateful for sharing her life are her children: Ann Stimson of Newfane, N.Y.; Frank (Brenda) Halverson of Linn Grove; and daughter-in-law Sheryl Halverson of Galena, Ill.; her six grandchildren: Heather (Darrol) Wilkins, Isaac (Anne) Stimson, Kerri (Michael) Smith, Holly (Aaron) McHone, John (Alina) Stimson, and Abigail Stimson; 13 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; eight nieces and nephews.