Thank you to Roman De La Torre who took these photos on National Night Out, Tuesday, Aug. 4 in Albert City. Activities included fire truck rides and the dunk tank. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and bottled water were served, topped off with Threshermen’s ice cream.Â

