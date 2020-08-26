LETTER TO THE EDITOR

It seems every county in Iowa either has or is getting a memory boulder for the Vietnam vets. I’m thinking every county should also have a Covid memory garden to honor those who succumbed and all the brave souls everywhere who continue to fight against it! There is a lot for sale next to the outlet damn. I’m thinking it was owned by a Douglass, daughter from Douglass Clothiers downtown. If it could be bought by donations or fundraising we could all contribute the best we can.

I envision an arch with planters on either side framing the vision of the lake. If there was a master plan from a landscape architect where some trees were removed to let in some sunlight but retain some shade for just reflection. I see a memory walk of bricks with ground cover, cobblestone seating and a dedication area. If not bright and cheery, then calm and serene as an Oriental peace garden. Plants could be donated from our garden overflow!

This pandemic will be remembered by all living generations and their progeny, so we should mark this terrible time with a spark of beauty.

Peace and Health.

ANNABELLE CHINDLUND

Storm Lake