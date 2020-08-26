BVU will open COVID-19 test site next week

BY TOM CULLEN | The Storm Lake Times |

A second Storm Lake Test Iowa site is opening next week at Buena Vista University for students, according to an email sent to the campus community on Tuesday.

BVU spokeswoman Kelsey Clausen said the site will initially be open to students only. The site will be located in the basement of Siebens Fieldhouse, the same place where students receive health services.

“It provides an extra level of care for students already seeking health services,” Clausen said Wednesday morning.