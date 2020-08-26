BVRMC donates masks to area school districts

Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Recognizing a need to help decrease the spread of the coronavirus among school districts, Buena Vista Regional Medical Center recently donated over 6,500 youth and adult masks to area schools.
“Over the past several months, BVRMC has benefited from generous donations from businesses, individuals and other supporters,” said Katie Schwint, BVRMC Executive Director of Community Development.
