Brinson joins BVU track & field coaching staff

Published Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Buena Vista University head cross country and track & field coach Colt Slack has hired Jonina Brinson as an assistant coach with his track & field team beginning this fall.
Brinson is a decorated athlete herself after a track & field career at both the University of Mobile (Mobile, Ala.) and Bethune-Cookman University (Daytona Beach, Fla.).
