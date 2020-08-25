Reynolds allocates $100M in federal funds to help farmers, ag companies

Published Tuesday, August 25, 2020
BY PERRY BEEMAN | Iowa Capital Dispatch |
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Tuesday she will use $100 million in federal pandemic relief aid to help farmers and ag industries recover from related market disruptions.
“Iowa is at the foundation of our global food supply chain and the epicenter of the renewable fuels industry,” Reynolds said in a statement.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.