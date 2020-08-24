As students return to school, Iowa’s COVID-19 case average rose 25%

BY LINH TA | Iowa Capital Dispatch |

As students across the state were starting school on Monday, Iowa reported 1,110 new COVID-19 cases and seven more Iowans died over the weekend, according to the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker.

Over the past week, there have been an average of 571 new cases per day in Iowa, an increase of 25% from two weeks ago, according to the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracker.