Former SL innkeeper arrested in cold case

BY JAKE KURTZ | The Storm Lake Times |

A former Storm Lake resident who managed a motel in the city has been charged in connection with a 46-year-old cold case.

Algene “Gene” Vossen, 79, was arrested July 23 at his home in Sioux Falls, S.D. and charged with second-degree murder. He’s being held at Minnehaha County Jail on a $50,000 bond and refused Friday to waive extradition to Minnesota.

Vossen faces the possibility of 40 years in prison if convicted.