Biofuels group blasts new ethanol-waiver requests

BY PERRY BEEMAN | Iowa Capital Dispatch |

The number of small oil refineries asking to get out of a requirement to blend ethanol ballooned to 98 after federal officials said they would wait until after the election to make a decision.

Should President Donald Trump lose in his bid for re-election, he would still have a couple of months to act on the waivers, which small refineries have requested because they view the ethanol requirement as a financial hardship.