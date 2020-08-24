Biofuels group blasts new ethanol-waiver requests

Published Monday, August 24, 2020
BY PERRY BEEMAN | Iowa Capital Dispatch |
The number of small oil refineries asking to get out of a requirement to blend ethanol ballooned to 98 after federal officials said they would wait until after the election to make a decision.
Should President Donald Trump lose in his bid for re-election, he would still have a couple of months to act on the waivers, which small refineries have requested because they view the ethanol requirement as a financial hardship.
