Robyn Richter
Robyn G. Richter, 70, of Newell passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 20, 2020 after her yearlong battle with cancer.
Memorial services will take place Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be at a later date in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
World News
- U.S. Supreme Court blocks Trump bid to end 'Dreamers' immigrant program
- Pelosi urges Senate to take up 'Dreamers' bill after top court ruling
- Trump says process to deal with Dreamer immigrants must start all over
- Tesla wants to start building a new U.S. vehicle plant this summer
- Trump to release new list of conservative Supreme Court nominees