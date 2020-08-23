Robyn Richter

Robyn G. Richter, 70, of Newell passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on Aug. 20, 2020 after her yearlong battle with cancer.

Memorial services will take place Wednesday, Aug. 26, at 10 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be at a later date in Newell Cemetery. Visitation will take place Tuesday, Aug. 25, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.