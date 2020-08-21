Tall corn day

In lieu of Sioux Rapids Tall Corn Days we have a farmer, my dad, whose corn is in just the right place to avoid this year’s drought and el derecho. Ernie Gales, 91, found this stand on the north side of a building site on his property near St. Joe (10 miles south of Algona on Hwy. 169). He’s visiting with nephew Joe Gales in the photo taken last Saturday. He’s farmed long enough to know that tall stalks don’t necessarily translate into phenomenal yields though.

