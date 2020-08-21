School buys virtual learning tracking program

Published Friday, August 21, 2020
The Storm Lake School Board authorized a $54,000 purchase of a program that will closely monitor student progress in its virtual programs.
Supt. Stacey Cole says the program, Imagine Learning, will help students reach standards they were required to achieve last spring. It’ll also track student progress, compared against Iowa Core standards, throughout the year.
