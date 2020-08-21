Ruth Spooner, 69, of Lakeside died on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 at Newell Good Samaritan Society.

Memorial services will be held at a later date. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Ruth Ellen Spooner, the daughter of George and Mary Ellen (Wilson) Chambers, was born on June 7, 1951 in Boone.

Ruth attended grade school at Hayes Township and high school in Storm Lake. She graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1969.

On Nov. 29, 1969, Ruth was united in marriage to Dennis Lee Spooner in Storm Lake. The couple was blessed with three children: Daniel, Keara and Gregory.

In her free time, Ruth had many hobbies such as playing cards, cooking, baking, camping, singing karaoke, dancing and spending time with her animals. Above all, Ruth loved to spend time with her family whether it was having campfires in the backyard, decorating for the holidays, or going to her grandchildren’s activities. She will be forever remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Dennis Spooner of Storm Lake; children: Daniel (Misty) Spooner of Manning; Keara (Tom) Cormany of Albert City; Gregory (Jenni) Spooner of Kingsley; brothers: Rick (Robin) Chambers of Iowa City; John (Albie) Chambers of East Hampton, Mass.; Robert (Regina) Chambers of Normal, Ill.; grandchildren: Easton Spooner of Carroll; Andan Spooner of Manning; Braeden, Ryan and Bryson Cormany of Albert City; Emma, Jack and Harrison Spooner of Kingsley; extended family and friends.

Also survived are numerous foreign exchange students that Dennis and Ruth opened their home to over the years: Atsunari Kawaguchi of Japan; Ferhan Salman of Turkey; Rita Rathonyi of Hungary; Tetyana Dushenkovska of Ukrain; Ariadna Vacinovic of Romania; Francisco Cantero of Spain; Rebeca Aparicio of Spain; Stasha Ler of Italy; Andi Gega of Albania; Michaela Kobzova of Slovakia; Kira Kristensen of Denmark; Zuzana Andreanska of Slovakia; and Renato Siselema of Ecuador.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents George and Mary Ellen Chambers; and her parents-in-law Bud and Evelyn Spooner.