My favorite girl squad

Summer is coming to an end and there’s a part of me that is so sad that I won’t have these three all day every day when school starts. I love our slow mornings and listening to these girls laugh and play all around the house. I love drinking my coffee in my comfy chair while my kids either groggily come down the stairs and stare out the window or come bouncing downstairs ready for cinnamon sugar toast.

We took our time those mornings and once we finally got started, I’d take off for a run before it got too hot out while my kids stayed in pajamas and bed hair and played with their Magnatiles or read a book from our library bag.

Our days were similar, always pretty predictable but for the time being, I was ok with that. Some days it felt like Groundhog Day, and I’d have to question myself about whether it was a weekend or a weekday, because there were no significant differences that made this day a Sunday or a Friday, or wait, back to a Monday already?! Whatever day it was, we were pretty consistent at what the day would entail. Get up, coffee, workout, walk with the dog and girls, play, nap/rest time, play, dinner, clean up, bedtime. It was a simple schedule but I loved it.

I learned that a house definitely does not have to be spotless when the same five people are the only ones in and out of the house for months. When you never expect visitors to come in, it doesn’t matter if the laundry is sitting on the couch!

I love that my baby, Zori, had them with her day in and day out, the last five months. I’m not sure what she’s going to do without them during the day!

With the weird and hard things going on in this world, I’m grateful for the time we had to stay home, slow down, and say no. It’s been a blessing and such a light in our lives during a dark time, and I’m so glad we got that time as a family. I doubt there’ll be another time where we’ll get five consecutive months of getting to slow down and enjoy each other. My girls understood that to help with this virus spread, we get to just do our part and stay home, and we made the most of it and enjoyed our days together!

On another note, I’m so excited for the school year. Found out my kids’ teachers and I’m so excited for the year to come! We’ve been praying for their teachers but now we can pray for them by name and figure out ways to love and serve them during this school year. It’s one of our favorite parts of school!

Kristine Brandenberger lives in Storm Lake with her husband Rev. Ryan Brandenberger and their three children.