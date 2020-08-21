Lois Sievert

Lois I. Sievert, 86, of Alta, died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Loring Hospital in Sac City.

Memorial services will take place Friday, Aug. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.

Lois Irene Madson was born April 2, 1934 in Storm Lake, the daughter of Elden and Mabel Irene (Matthews) Madson.

Lois attended school in Storm Lake where she graduated in 1952.

Lois was united in marriage to Albert Sievert. Together they were blessed with two children, Jennie and Randy.

Lois cooked for several years at the school. After retiring, she volunteered at the gift shop at the hospital and delivered Meals on Wheels. She also volunteered helping at Hanover Days and the Buena Vista County Fair.

In her spare time, Lois treasured bowling in league at the bowling alley in Storm Lake and babysitting for others while at league. She was known as “Grandma” to many. She loved playing cards, bingo and going to the casino. Family was important to Lois and she treasured spending time with them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Jennie Redding of Fort Dodge; Randy Sievert of Alta; Teresa (David) Johnson of Ida Grove; grandchildren: Jay Redding, Doug Redding, Lucious Jackson, Lyric Jackson, Morgan Sievert, Jeremy (Traci) Johnson, Elizabeth (Brent) Beukema, Joshua Johnson, Jared (Anastasia) Johnson, Erin Johnson, Jacob (Melissa) Johnson; several great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents; husband Albert Sievert; and brother Jim Madson.