Leo George Grau, 97, of Newell died Aug. 14, 2020 in Arizona.

Private funeral services will take place Saturday, Aug. 22, at Nain Lutheran Church in Newell. Public graveside service will take place Saturday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at Newell Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Nain Lutheran Church in Leo’s name. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Newell is in charge of the arrangements.

Leo Grau was born Dec. 13, 1922 to Anna (Haahr) and Jorgen C Grau. He graduated from Newell High School. Leo was baptized, confirmed and attended Nain Lutheran Church.

On Jan. 21, 1945 he was united in marriage to Bernice Bumann. They were blessed with three children: Sharon, Carmen and Tom.

Leo had a successful farming career. He enjoyed serving his community being on numerous boards: Newell Creamery, Newell Coop Elevator, Coon Township Trustee, Coon Township Election, Buena Vista Cattlemen, Farm Service, Farm Automation Company, Newell Lumber Company, Newell Implement Company, Buena Vista Hospital and Nain Lutheran Church Council.

Leo said he always felt a closeness to God when farming and in nature. During his farming career he began envisioning and developing what today is the Leo Grau Wildlife Management Area. This ongoing project brought him great joy in his retirement years.

Leo was a generous, kind man always welcoming everyone into his home. He helped many people and cared deeply for his family and friends. In his later years he moved to Storm Lake, and was a snowbird in Sun Lakes, Ariz. He enjoyed golfing, fishing, bingo, cards, music, dancing, reading and church activities.

Those left to cherish his memory include his children: Sharon (Thurman) Gilbert of Sun Lakes, Ariz.; Carmen (Barry) Miller of Sun Lakes, Ariz.; Tom Grau of Newell; sister Dorothy Stilling of North Ridge, Calif.; grandchildren: Justin (Chandra) Gilbert; Michelle (Tyler) Hendricks; great-grandchildren: L. Gilbert, twin boys Jaxson Leo and Caleb John Hendricks; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

May we find comfort knowing Leo is at peace joining those that preceded him to his eternal home: his parents Anna and George Grau; wife of 70 years Bernice Grau; daughter in-law Cheryl Grau; brothers and sisters: Harold, Holger, Solon, Ruth, Ted and Ardy.