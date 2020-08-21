Kevin Larsen

Kevin Dale Larsen, 54, of Storm Lake died Sunday, Aug, 16, 2020 at his home.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 20, at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta. Burial was in Scandinavian Cemetery.

Kevin Dale Larsen, the son of Dale and Charlotte (Nelson) Larsen, was born on July 20, 1966 in Sioux City.

Kevin attended grade school and high school in Alta. He graduated from Alta High School in 1985. He then went on to attend Northeast Community College in Norfolk, Neb. to pursue a career in electronics.

In his free time, Kevin enjoyed watching Star Trek and science fiction movies. He was also a NASCAR and wrestling fan.

Those left to cherish his memory include his parents Dale and Charlotte Larsen of Rembrandt; brother Ken (Diane) Larsen of Rembrandt; sister Karen (Mario) Vellagomez of McAllen, Texas; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Kevin was preceded in death by his grandparents Oscar and Fleeta Larsen; Charles and Catherine Nelson.