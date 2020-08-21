Iris Halverson, 97, of Alta died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at St. Luke's Lutheran Home in Spencer.

Private funeral services will take place on Monday, Aug. 24, at United Methodist Church in Alta. Public graveside service will take place Monday, Aug. 24, in Barnes Township Cemetery in Linn Grove with masks and social distancing required. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta is in charge of the arrangements.