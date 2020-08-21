Betty Wallerstedt, 81, of Storm Lake died on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Sioux City.

Public memorial services will be held on Saturday, Aug. 22, at 11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. To watch the live stream of the service, please click the link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83120650914.

Betty Ann Wallerstedt, the daughter of Leonard and Evelyn (Ehlers) Spooner, was born on Jan. 26, 1939 in Storm Lake.

Betty attended grade school and high school in Storm Lake. She graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1957.

In 1958, Betty was united in marriage to Ray Vring. The couple divorced in 1961.

Betty was blessed with three children: Mary Dowdy, Judy Snedeker and Joel Davis.

On July 28, 1968, Betty married Richard Wallerstedt and gained three stepchildren: Jay, Bryan and Kathleen.

Throughout her life, Betty held numerous jobs and was a Jack of all trades. Some of her jobs included: working at café in Cherokee making pies, Vilas turkey plant, welder, drill presser, cashier’s clerk at Ressler’s and cashier’s clerk at City Drug in Fort Collins, Colo. Her last job she held before her retirement in 2001 was as a cashier at Hy-Vee.

In her free time, Betty enjoyed sewing, cross stitching and reading. She made quilts, Christmas stockings and yearly Christmas ornaments for her grandkids; she also made quilts for her nieces and nephews. Betty was an avid NASCAR fan as well and had fond memories of going to the Kansas City Speedway and Talladega, Ala.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Mary Dowdy of Aurelia; Judy Snedeker of Storm Lake; Joel Davis of Storm Lake; stepchildren: Jay Wallerstedt of Sioux City; Bryan (Paula) Wallerstedt of Sac City; Kathleen Wallerstedt of Mesa, Ariz.; brothers: Jim (Pauline) Spooner of Greeley, Colo.; Tom (Sharon) Spooner of Crystal, Minn.; Dennis Spooner of Lakeside; sisters: Donna Spooner of Storm Lake; and Elaine Botine of Arnolds Park; 12 grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; extended family and friends.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband Dick in 2001; brother Robert “Bob” Spooner; sons-in-law: Howard Dowdy and Mike Snedeker; brother-in-law Roger Botine; and sister-in-law Ruth Spooner on Aug. 16, 2020.