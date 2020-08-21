All politics is local

FILLERS

BY JOHN CULLEN

I haven’t watched political conventions in years. Who needs to look at people wearing funny hats making fools of themselves for three days?

But the idea of a “virtual” convention in this day of pandemic isolation made me wonder how Democrats would pull off a convention held over the internet.

I hadn’t planned to watch the whole thing, but after Monday night’s opening ceremonies, I was hooked. The singing of the National Anthem by ordinary folks across America, in unison through FaceTime, was inspiring and entertaining as well. That was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance recited by five kids. Who are they, I wondered. Turns out they were Joe Biden’s grandchildren. Nice touch. My attention was held over the next couple of nights by an entertaining well-produced series of videos.

It will be interesting to see how the Republicans stage their convention next week. The GOP had planned to hold a traditional convention with thousands of delegates in a big arena until both North Caroline and Florida said it would be unwise to hold big gatherings of people in their states.

We grew up in a political home. Mom and Dad were committed Democrats. Mom’s brother Donald was a state senator from Kossuth County who ran unsuccessfully for Congress against Wiley Mayne. We have a photo with Uncle Don talking to JFK at the White House.

Dad ran for state representative in 1960 but John Kennedy’s coattails were not long enough to carry a Buena Vista County Democrat to Des Moines. In those days you could fit all the Democrats in this county in a phone booth. When JFK made a campaign stop in Fort Dodge, Dad appeared on stage with the future president. Dad got Kennedy’s autograph with the inscription “To the Cullen Children, Best Wishes, John F. Kennedy.” That sacred piece of paper, enshrined with Kennedy’s photo for years in our family home on Geneseo Street, now occupies a place of honor in The Times office. Brother Bill had the photo in Dubuque when Kennedy’s daughter Caroline was there for a campaign visit a few years ago and she added her name to her father’s autograph with the message, “Continue the New Frontier!”

Our autographed picture of President John Kennedy.

In the late 1950s and 60s, the Cullen home was a frequent stopover for politicians visiting Storm Lake, where the living room was filled with a cloud of smoke and highball glasses. I can remember as a little kid being introduced to a hopeful guy named Harold Hughes, a truck driver from Ida Grove who was running for governor in 1962. Packy, as he was known then, became one of the most consequential and popular governors in Iowa history, campaigning on allowing bars to serve liquor by the drink and abolishing the death penalty. He went on to represent the Hawkeye State in the U.S. Senate. The election of a western Iowan had great ramifications for Storm Lake. Hughes appointed local attorney James “Bones” Hamilton to the Iowa Conservation Commission, predecessor to today’s Department of Natural Resources, where Hamilton rose to chairman and oversaw long-needed improvements to our lake.

In those days politics were rough and tough, but not as vicious as in recent years. During a debate in 1964, Hughes’ Republican opponent Evan Hultman brought up the fact that many years before, Hughes had been an alcoholic. Hughes responded, “I am an alcoholic and will be until they day I die… But with God’s help, I’ll never touch a drop of alcohol again. Now, can we talk about the issues of this campaign?” Iowans of all parties rallied to Hughes’ defense and he won in a landslide.

Thanks for reading.