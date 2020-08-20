Former SC student charged with spreading porn 

Published Thursday, August 20, 2020
BY TOM CULLEN | The Storm Lake Times |
A former Sioux Central senior who allegedly shared pornographic images on a social media account claims he’s protected by the First Amendment, even though minors frequently viewed the images.
In February, the Buena Vista County Sheriff arrested Nicholas Marshall, a 20-year-old senior from Sioux Rapids, for arranging a group of around 500 teens that shared images from a pornographic website.
