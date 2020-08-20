Editorial: Biden for president

Joe Biden is exactly what a confused and deeply divided United States of America needs these days. He is decent, honest and stable. He hews to facts and science. He has served for decades as a senator and for eight years as vice president to President Barack Obama. He listens. He reaches across the aisle. He understands working people and their struggles from Scranton, Iowa, to Scranton, Penn. He knows loss profoundly, which informs his compassion. Joe Biden is everything that Donald Trump is not.

Trump has been a disaster on every front, especially in Iowa. He has terrorized our immigrant neighbors, started disastrous trade wars with our primary ag customers that will have corrosive ramifications for decades on several fronts, ignored a coronavirus pandemic that hobbled our economy, and calls a climate crisis that spawns tornados of fire and walls of wind a “hoax.” You are no doubt familiar with our litany of complaints. Trump is dishonest, treasonous, ignorant and contemptuous of our history and Constitution, delusional and dangerously malicious. For the sake of the Republic, of freedom and self-determination, for the health and safety of the people, he must be turned out in November.

Biden is the antidote to a cynicism that eats at the soul of America.

He is cut from our cloth, someone who overcame stuttering by reciting the Irish poets in the mirror every day. He lost his wife and daughter in a tragic crash, and reared two sons as a single father. He nearly died of a brain aneurism. Biden knows the burden that Americans carry amid this awful pandemic and economic crash. He has gathered the leading scientists to formulate a real recovery plan. He will work with Congress to restitch the social safety net and our basic compact: If you are willing to work, you deserve a decent life where you can own your own home and get your children through college without going so far in hock you can never see a way clear.

Biden recognizes that we are in the midst of a huge economic and cultural upheaval that is reordering politics. He promises to be both a transitional and a transformative president. Transitional in that he points a path to the future with Kamala Harris, daughter of immigrants, as his running mate. Transformational in that he wants to use agriculture to confront climate change, to complete a renewable energy revolution, and to provide health care as a guaranteed basic right.

We have always liked and admired Joe Biden. We endorsed him when he was running against Barack Obama in the Iowa Caucuses in 2007. Then, he had the clearest view of the Middle East and how America could leverage its power in the world as a force for good. In the last caucus cycle, we favored Elizabeth Warren because she is confronting corporate power that is destroying rural Iowa. Biden has taken the progressive wing into account with a boldly progressive climate plan, and has made comments that are sympathetic to universal health care. Yet, he has steered clear of defunding the police and disarms Trump’s phony argument that Democrats are soft on crime. Nobody has been softer on criminals like Roger Stone, Paul Manafort and Michael Flynn than Donald Trump.

That culture of corruption must be fumigated. The Republican Party has been diminished by disgraceful leadership. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Joni Ernst looked askance at the evidence that Trump has sold out our values to the Russians, played big oil over renewable fuels, ruined our ag commodities markets, and can’t draw a breath without lying through his teeth.

Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines Democrat, like Biden is a decent person who has been knocked down by life (her husband died, leaving her with young children to rear) but built herself up using Social Security as a safety net. Ernst, by standing with Trump, has not served Iowa. She, too, must go. Democrat JD Scholten of Sioux City is running a campaign for small towns and small farmers. His opponent, Republican Randy Feenstra of Hull, is taking money from the Chinese (Smithfield Foods) and has supported Trump’s attacks on immigrants. Feenstra is no better than Steve King. Vote for Scholten, and send him 10 bucks because he doesn’t get any corporate or D.C. money.

It’s time for change. The Republicans in control are making a hash of Iowa. It took five days for Gov. Reynolds to muster the National Guard after the derecho that flattened 14 million acres along with Cedar Rapids. Trump didn’t even grant her full disaster aid request. Small towns are draining people and turning off the lights. Rural hospitals are going broke. Corn is selling for less than $3 — when Joe Biden was serving as vice president we enjoyed record farm income. Up and down the ticket, vote for relief from this incompetence and ill will. Vote for science and facts, for the Constitution, for decency and respect. Vote for Biden and Greenfield and Scholten. Enough is enough.

-ART CULLEN