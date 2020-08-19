Zita Thiele, 106, of Sibley passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at Country View Manor in Sibley.

Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in Sibley. Burial followed in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery at Ashton. Jurrens Funeral Home in Sibley was in charge of arrangements.

Zita Angeline Johannes was born Feb. 12, 1914 in Ashton, the daughter of Jacob and Mary Seivert Johannes.

Zita attended St. Joseph’s School, graduating in 1932. She was united in marriage to Edwin Thiele on April 13, 1936. They farmed for many years in the Ashton area and moved into town in 1951.

Zita’s working career began in Sibley when she was asked by Fr. Berger to be head cook at St. Andrew’s school. In the summer time, she was the caterer at the Sibley Country Club; Zita was known for her delicious foods she served. Later she became the kitchen manager at Country View Manor.

Zita and Ed were blessed with seven children: Marlys, Roger, Kathleen, Mary Clare, Gary, Daryl and Yvonne. She was a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great- grandmother. Her family was first and foremost throughout her life; she was always there to lend a helping hand to friends, and especially her nieces and nephews.

While living in the Ashton area, in 1934 she became an active member of Catholic Daughters of America and continued her membership throughout her lifetime; becoming a member of St. Andrew’s CD of A in Sibley. She enjoyed the activities; initiated a fundraiser for Mother’s Day and Father’s Day and began the prayer ministry prayer line. She is an 86 year dedicated member of CD of A – an inspiration to all who meet her.

One of her past times was playing cards, bridge especially, having fun and played to win. Many family members and friends benefitted from her beautiful handiwork of knitting, crocheting and sewing. She made over 350 afghans; hundreds of doilies to share. A yearly project Zita and Ed began where homemade Christmas decorations for the grandchildren — a lasting memory for them.

She kept a daily diary throughout her life; she was the source of very accurate info on dates and events for the family and community; often remembering with total recall of events. Loving and enjoying her entire family, she kept in contact with them, wanting to know what was happening in their lives. Her nieces and nephews were very dear to her — as they lost their parents, she became more concerned for them. She enjoyed all their visits, great card games, laughter, good food — always making sure she had homemade baked goods ready for them to enjoy — she loved to cook and bake. Her hands were in constant motion, dealing, playing cards, baking, knitting and crocheting.

She had been injured in an accident in 1997, while in the hospital for 118 days, recovering she crocheted several “name” doilies in gratitude for her nursing care she received.

Those left to cherish her memories are Kathleen and Roger Pomrenke of Lakeside; Gary and Mary Palmatier Thiele of Dade City, Fla.; Daryl and Marcia Thiele of Sibley; and Yvonne and Rodney Russell of Cataula, Ga.; and many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Joan Johannes of Sibley; son-in-law Bill Nilles and wife Mary Jean Nilles; and several nieces and nephews.

Zita is preceded in death by her husband Edwin; daughters, Marlys Thiele and Mary Clare Nilles; son Roger Thiele; daughter-in-law Cheryl Thiele; grandchildren: Brenda Nilles; and Tom, Dan and Doug Pomrenke; sisters: Viola Trei, Laura Jungers, Helen Swanson, Rosemary Seivert and Alice Heffele; brothers: Martin, Johnny and Laurence Johannes.

She lived independently, loved to cook, bake, play cards, pray her rosary. She was a woman of faith, strength, diligence and perseverance — she will be truly missed by those who knew her.