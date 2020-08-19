Super-size mustang

Print Transformations out of Cedar Falls installed impressive window film artwork to the back side (east side) of Newell-Fonda School last week. “I have seen them in different uses but knew we had this large glassed area that would provide a good canvass that could look special,” said Superintendent Jeff Dicks. The film adds a security benefit as well. You can see out, but not in.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.