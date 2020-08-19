Sponsor a tree sculpture

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Storm Lake United is looking for volunteers – individuals or businesses – to help keep our local chainsaw woodcarvings in good shape.
It would involve applying stain and cleaner once a year. There will be no cost to the volunteers. Please call 712-732-3780 or email lee@stormlakeunited.com if interested.
