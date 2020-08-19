Six area players make all-state in softball

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Six area prep softball players were recently recognized by the Iowa Girls Coaches Association by being named to its all-state teams. Players were not picked by position.
Four players from Newell-Fonda were represented. Bailey Sievers was chosen to the first team in Class 1A. Macy Sievers and Kierra Jungers were voted to the second team while Mia Walker was a third team pick.
