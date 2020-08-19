Rembrandt Foods lawsuit dismissed but can be refiled

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020
A lawsuit against Rembrandt Enterprises that alleges gross negligence among its maintenance staff has been dismissed.
Court records show the suit, which was brought forth by Marcial Cabrera Burnett in June, was dismissed on Monday afternoon, around the same time a hearing Cabrera-Burnett’s attorney, Steve Hamilton, was scheduled to depose company management.
