New SLPD officer hails from Alta

Storm Lake Police Department’s newest officer is Cody Cameron, 24, sworn in Friday afternoon at city hall. Cameron is a 2014 graduate of Alta-Aurelia High School. He went to college to become a paramedic, then worked at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center for three years. He and his family live in Alta. Jim Cameron with his wife Meagan and sons Emmett, six, and Copper, 1½. Times photo

