Lois Sievert
Lois I. Sievert, 86, of Alta died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Loring Hospital in Sac City.
Memorial services will take place Friday, Aug. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Visitation will take place Thursday, Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta.
