Lois Sievert

Published Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Lois I. Sievert, 86, of Alta died Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at Loring Hospital in Sac City.

Memorial services will take place Friday, Aug. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Alta. Visitation will take place Thursday, Aug. 20, from 6-8 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta.

